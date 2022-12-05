When the Tamworth Swans women take to the field in 2023, they will do so without two very familiar faces - Andrew Donohue and Nathalie Joice.
In their stead will be Jesse and Sasha Verdouw, who have taken on the respective roles of head coach and manager.
Jesse was "privileged and honoured" to have taken the reins from Donohue and Joice, both of whom had been with the team since its inception in 2019.
The Verdouws, who were married in 2015 and have a daughter, Elkie, together, have played for the Swans' senior sides for years.
"I feel honoured to be taking over from Andrew and Nathalie," Jesse told the Leader in an email.
"They have invested so much time and effort into this team and have created something amazing from nothing. I can't give them enough praise for everything they did for the team, and the club over the last four years."
During the 2022 season, the pair were approached by Donohue and Joice about the possibility of taking over their roles, which Jesse said was "a bit of a surprise".
And though the opportunity to work with Sasha was not his primary reason for accepting the offer, it was a bonus.
"I think Sasha's experience with the women's team will be invaluable throughout the season," Jesse said.
"She has a good relationship the team and we are keen to bring a good vibe to the club next year."
The appointment marks Jesse's first time coaching in any capacity. Though he has held "many leadership roles" among sporting sides in the past, he is not daunted by his new responsibilities as the Swans have provided plenty of support.
"Brendan George will be lending me a hand throughout the season, and Andrew has offered his help wherever needed, so I'm not worried about being out of my depth," Jesse said.
"I'm really keen to get going."
It is as yet too early to know exactly what the Swans will look like next year in terms of lineup and capability.
But given the potential the team showed this year, before a streak of injuries hamstrung their season, Jesse believes the finals are an achievable goal in 2023.
"The women had an amazing season which was heavily interrupted with injury," he said.
"They were hard done by to not make the grand final, but I know that has given some of them a renewed fire to go one better next year and hopefully bring home the flag.
"I would love to target finals but I'm keen for us to just get going, give 110 per cent each training and game day and see where we end up."
The Swans will hold pre-season get togethers for returning players and those keen to try out the sport this Thursday and next Thursday at Riverside 5 from 6pm.
