Shared pathways in Uralla boosted by $50,000 grant

Updated November 30 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 3:00pm
$50,000 has been secured by Uralla Shire Council to extend the shared pathway along Plane Avenue to the Sports Complex, Uralla Shire General Manager Kate Jessep, left, Mayor Robert Bell, Executive Director Infrastructure & Development Paul Gallagher, Deputy Mayor Bob Crouch and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall. Picture supplied.

Walking and cycling in Uralla is about to get just that little bit easier after Uralla Shire Council secured a $50,000 grant from the State Government to extend a shared pathway on Plane Avenue to the sports complex.

