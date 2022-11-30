Walking and cycling in Uralla is about to get just that little bit easier after Uralla Shire Council secured a $50,000 grant from the State Government to extend a shared pathway on Plane Avenue to the sports complex.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the pathway extension would be welcomed by local residents.
"Uralla residents are very enthusiastic cyclists and walkers and I'm pleased that council providing the infrastructure that will make getting around town easier and safer," Mr Marshall said.
"This grant will see a further extension of the 1.7-kilometre 2.1-metre wide shared pathway from King Street via Maitland Street and Plane Avenue to the Uralla Sports Complex."
Mr Marshall said shared pathways were important not just to connect people with places in a town but also for improving the health of a community.
"People's lives are just getting busier but these flat, easy to access footpaths mean residents can pull on their joggers any time of day or night and set off without fear of injury or having to run on the road with traffic," he said.
"For children, older people, parents pushing prams or people with disabilities - a street without a footpath isn't an inconvenience - it's a barrier to moving freely in public space."
Uralla Shire Mayor Robert Bell there was a lot of foot and bicycle traffic in the area and the extension of the pathway would link up with the already well-established paths throughout the town.
"This is a great program and Uralla Shire Council will continue this high priority project under our Pedestrian Access Mobility Plan adopted in 2019," Cr Bell said.
