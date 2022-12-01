There was plenty to sing about as city residents turned out in force to celebrate on Thursday night.
The Christmas spirit was alive and well in Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza, for the traditional lighting of the Christmas Tree.
The plaza was packed with hundreds of families enjoying the atmosphere, and plenty of things to see, do and eat.
There was face painting for the kids, Henna tattoos and markets, as well as lively performances by the Tamworth City Dance Academy, Dance Dynamics, the Tamworth Pipe Band, the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium's Regional Youth Orchestra and of course Christmas Carols to be sung.
Despite his already busy schedule heading into Christmas, Santa himself even dropped by for a visit, much to the delight of the children, who were getting their lists ready for the big night.
The assembled crowd was then invited to join in the countdown before the lighting of the tree just on dark.
The lights adding a festive feel to the already merry mood.
The Christmas Tree will remain in Fitzroy Plaza until the end of December.
