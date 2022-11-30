The Northern Daily Leader
Walcha community now has until January 22 to comment on Winterbourne wind farm EIS

Updated November 30 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 12:00pm
The Winterbourne Wind Farm will cover 22,285 hectares of land in Walcha and Uralla. Picture supplied

The deadline for comment on the Winterbourne Wind Farm at Walcha has been extended by five weeks, after the minister for planning Anthony Roberts intervened this week at the request of Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.

