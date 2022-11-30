After 34 years involved with Tamworth netball, Lyn O'Brien has no idea when she'll step away from the sport for good.
In fact, the 68-year-old has left that decision almost entirely up to those around her.
"My brain hasn't aged much past my early 20s," O'Brien said.
"I have a really good physio, so he looks at me when I ask if I should give it up, and he says 'Keep going'.
"There's a few senior players out there who, when I do umpire, I tell them 'Look, if you think it's time for me to give up, let me know. I won't be insulted'."
So far, the feedback has all been positive for O'Brien.
She has been involved as an umpire, administrator, umpire coach, badging panel member, and many other local, regional, and state roles for Tamworth netball since 1988.
Her dedication to the sport was recognised at the Tamworth Regional Council Sports Awards night recently, when she received the Ken McKenzie Award for Services to Sport.
"My mind went a bit blank at first [when my name was called out]," O'Brien said.
"I always feel a little bit embarrassed when that happens. I've been volunteering for quite a while, and it is nice to receive recognition but you never really expect it."
Though she has largely retired from professional life, in which she used to work for the Department of Agriculture, O'Brien still finds time for "a little bit of exam supervision out at the airport" amid her netball responsibilities.
But how did she manage her numerous sporting duties when working full-time and raising kids?
"I really don't know how I did it," she admitted.
"I think, when you're younger, you move a bit faster. And it's like the old saying, if you want a job done, give it to a busy person."
Having grown up in Camden, O'Brien moved to Tamworth in 1988 when her husband, Robert, was promoted to the role of local area manager for the Oxley Police District, and she "straight away" became involved in local netball.
Looking back over everything she has accomplished in the last three decades, O'Brien realised that her proudest achievements have come in recent years.
"In my earlier, younger days, I used to really enjoy doing a good job at state level," she said.
"But now I like to see the young umpires come along, you're coaching them, they're going okay, and then something comes alive in them.
"They move up a level and never look back, it's like a lightbulb moment for them, and you feel happy that you've been able to help them."
