Barraba's Glenn Mervyn Hanrahan set to appeal jail sentence for supplying ice after he was arrested by Oxley detectives

By Breanna Chillingworth
December 4 2022 - 2:00pm
Some of the ice and cash discovered in police raids in Barraba and Tamworth in December 2020. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

A BARRABA man is set to appeal his nine-year sentence for supplying the drug ice across the region.

