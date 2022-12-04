A BARRABA man is set to appeal his nine-year sentence for supplying the drug ice across the region.
Glenn Mervyn Hanrahan was jailed earlier in November for a maximum of nine years for supplying more than a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine - a charge that carries a maximum of life behind bars.
He was given a non-parole period of six years, and after time served he could walk out on parole in December 2026.
Judge Alister Abadee handed down the sentence in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court after the case was moved from Tamworth.
Hanrahan was given a discount of 25 per cent for his early guilty plea.
The sentence also took into account charges of supplying more than indictable quantity of drugs, as well as knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Hanrahan has now lodged an intention to appeal his sentence in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal, which is likely to be heard next year.
Hanrahan has been behind bars since his arrest by Oxley police in Barraba in December 2020.
A second Tamworth co-accused arrested by the same police sting was jailed earlier this year for almost four years.
Timothy John Brooks was jailed in Parramatta District Court for three years and 11 months, with a non-parole period of two years.
He was sentenced for one charge of supplying more than an indictable quantity of drugs. Three charges of possessing a prohibited drug as well as dealing with the proceeds of crime were also taken into account in sentencing.
In sentencing, Judge Deborah Payne also confirmed a confiscation order with $2250 forfeited after it was seized by police on Brooks at the time of his arrest in December 2020.
After time served, he will be eligible for parole this month.
A third co-accused remains before the court.
Strike Force Kunderbung was launched by Oxley police to investigate the movement of ice from the Central Coast to Tamworth, Manilla and Barraba areas and detected the trio in 2020.
After months of investigations, police moved in December of that year and alleged they uncovered more than $77,000 in cash in a Fitzroy Street home in Barraba during a raid, where Hanrahan was then arrested.
Strike Force Kundabung worked hand-in-hand with Strike Force Harle from Tuggerah Lakes at the time. Several people were arrested on the Central Coast on drugs and other related charges.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
