Tamworth residents are being invited to join in the festivities, with just over three weeks until Christmas.
The Christmas tree is up in Fitzroy Plaza, and the lights will be turned on at a special event on Thursday night.
Activities kick off from 5:30pm and will be a completely free, with plenty of entertainment.
"We are so excited to be celebrating the lighting of the Christmas tree," Tamworth Regional Council Event Officer Crystal Vero said.
"We've seen lots of enthusiasm from our entertainers and stallholders already, and we're looking forward to a great night out for the family."
The event will include face painting, Henna tattoos, markets, plus a visit from the jolly man in red himself.
There will also be performances from the Tamworth City Dance Academy, Dance Dynamics, the Tamworth Pipe Band, the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium's Regional Youth Orchestra and Christmas Carols prior to the official lighting of the tree.
The tree will remain in Fitzroy Plaza until the end of December.
