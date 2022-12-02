FLOODING could quickly turn into flames as emergency service crews warn residents to prepare now for the bushfire season.
Major floods in spring kept crews busy with sandbagging, rescues and clean-up efforts but the wet weather hasn't been enough to stop fires taking off.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Tamworth district manager Inspector Bron Waters said the rain had created extra complications for firefighting crews.
"There's been a lot of growth, especially grassland, that's a lot of fuel which takes almost no time to dry out," she said.
"Just one day or warm windy weather and that fuel, the grass, is ready to burn."
Summer also marks storm season, with overhanging branches and clogged gutters becoming hazards in warm and windy weather.
Inspector Waters said she was worried the wet weather may have made some people complacent about getting properties ready for bushfire season.
The key message is to "prepare, prepare, prepare".
Keeping grass short, vegetation low, gutters clear and having an evacuation plan should be at the top of the list for all households, Inspector Waters said.
RFS crews will take on a new approach this summer to adapt to the soggy conditions.
"Because we've had so much rain the ground is quite boggy," Inspector Waters said.
"Being able to access fires will be more difficult."
It is likely crews will spend more time on foot rather than in vehicles and may be forced to let fires burn out longer.
"Rather than getting on top of them when they're smaller, they may have to burn a bit further to where there is a controllable containment line where vehicles can get to," she said.
Information about how to prepare for bushfires can be found on the RFS website.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
