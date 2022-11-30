Nick Cave & Warren Ellis set to play TRECC

There is undeniable magic when Nick Cave & Warren Ellis perform together and on Monday 12 December at 8.45pm they are bringing their Australian Carnage Tour to the Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre (TRECC).
While Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, and he and Cave have composed and recorded scores and worked on many other projects together, this is the first time they have paired up to tour Australia. With The Bad Seeds playing their first ever live show in St Kilda in 1983, the December 2 Palais show is a fitting recognition of the band's history.
Cave and Ellis' creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member. The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have composed and recorded numerous, film, TV, and theatre soundtracks together.
With outstanding reviews form the UK, Europe and the USA legs of the tour, this show is one you want to experience for yourself.
Can't think of a Christmas gift for that someone special?
With the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023 fast approaching now is the perfect time to purchase tickets to a show in January and give them a Christmas to remember!
Entertainment Venues has a huge variety of shows with all the big name artists appearing. There will be a children's show with Amber Lawrence and Colin Buchanan on January 15 in the Tamworth Town Hall, Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan, plus the hottest topic is Australian Country right now James Johnston will be burning up the TRECC, Darren & Olivia Coggan, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Brad Butcher & The Weeping Willows, Kristy Cox, Melinda Schneider, The Whitlams, Fanny Lumsden all have shows at the Capitol Theatre while Kasey Chambers, John Williamson, Ashleigh Dallas, Graeme Connors, Amber Joy Poulton, Music For McGrath (a variety of big name artists performing to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation)will perform in the Tamworth Town Hall. With too many shows to mention them all, go online to entertainmentvenues.com.au to see the full program.
