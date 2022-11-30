Nick Cave & Warren Ellis set to play TRECC

Entertainment Venues has a huge variety of shows with all the big name artists appearing. There will be a children's show with Amber Lawrence and Colin Buchanan on January 15 in the Tamworth Town Hall, Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan, plus the hottest topic is Australian Country right now James Johnston will be burning up the TRECC, Darren & Olivia Coggan, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Brad Butcher & The Weeping Willows, Kristy Cox, Melinda Schneider, The Whitlams, Fanny Lumsden all have shows at the Capitol Theatre while Kasey Chambers, John Williamson, Ashleigh Dallas, Graeme Connors, Amber Joy Poulton, Music For McGrath (a variety of big name artists performing to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation)will perform in the Tamworth Town Hall. With too many shows to mention them all, go online to entertainmentvenues.com.au to see the full program.