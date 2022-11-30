The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis bring their unique sound to TRECC in December

By Theatre Talk
November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis set to play TRECC

There is undeniable magic when Nick Cave & Warren Ellis perform together and on Monday 12 December at 8.45pm they are bringing their Australian Carnage Tour to the Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre (TRECC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.