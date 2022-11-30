THE WETTEST spring season in 14 years has soaked Tamworth and seen six floods sweep through.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) gauge at the city's airport captured 389.9mm of rain across the three months.
That marks a level not seen since the spring of 2008, when 454.4mm fell.
With dams and catchments already full, the wet weather wreaked havoc on the Tamworth area.
Six floods were recorded in the spring season, according to Water NSW data taken from the Peel River in the CBD.
Roads were closed and low-lying areas submerged, including playing fields, car parks and some properties.
The wettest spring month for 2022 was October, followed closely by September then November.
Chaffey Dam remains full. Split Rock Dam is also at capacity while Copeton Dam and Lake Keepit were both close to full.
The warmest day of the season came in late November when the mercury reached 33 degrees, while the coolest start to the day was back in September when the temperature dropped to 1.7 degrees.
The first days of summer will warm up the city as the BOM predicts top temperatures above 25 degrees until Monday and Tuesday, when it may hit more than 30 degrees.
The jacaranda trees have been in full bloom this spring season in Tamworth, attracting attention.
Wetter than average conditions could persist in the region as the La Nina phenomenon continues into summer.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
