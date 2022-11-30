The Northern Daily Leader

Boxing: Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll the two youngest in One2Boxing squad to attend nationals

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll hope to make up in preparation what they lack in experience when they travel to Melbourne today. Picture by Zac Lowe.

With a combined age of 26 and five fights between them, Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll are just starting out on their boxing journey.

