With a combined age of 26 and five fights between them, Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll are just starting out on their boxing journey.
This weekend, however, they may find themselves facing off against opponents with dozens of bouts to their names.
As the two youngest members of the seven-strong team from One2Boxing heading off today for the National Titles in Melbourne, the pair are brimming with confidence.
"Knocking some faces," was 11-year-old Sienna's primary goal.
"I've been prepping pretty well," Martin said.
"I'm feeling ready. It's the open division, so they could have up to 20 or 50 fights, and I've only had the four. But I'm ready to go in there."
The lone fight on Sienna's record took place at the Golden Gloves in August, when she claimed the gold after winning a decision.
Martin, meanwhile, also snared gold in his division at the same tournament after finishing his opponent in the third round, and followed that with a silver medal at the State Titles.
Despite their relative lack of experience, One2Boxing owner and head coach, Jamie Carroll, said the pair are ready to make the step up in Melbourne, where unlike the novice category in which they fought in August, the divisions are open.
"[Sienna's] as ready as an 11-year-old can be," Jamie said.
"Seeing what she did at the Golden Gloves with no preparation, I'm pretty confident going into the nationals that she's 100 per cent ready.
"Rohan hasn't had a fight since the State Titles in September, which isn't ideal, but ... his confidence in the ring, it's a different beast. He's been through it all."
At roughly six foot two, and hovering just under 80 kilograms, Martin cuts an imposing figure for someone his age.
Given his relative physical maturity, the 15-year-old primarily spars adults and more than holds his own.
"With his size, and his 78 kilo frame, he's normally in there with men and they don't realise he's only 15 until they hop out of there," Jamie said.
"He's a big hope, he'll beat any kid."
Having trained under Carroll for roughly 12 months, Martin said a future Olympic campaign is his ultimate goal.
And, hopefully, his mother will be there to watch him, which she struggled to do in his early fights.
"Mum gets a bit stressed in the crowd," Martin said.
"She didn't really want to watch my first fight, but after she did it calmed the nerves."
In contrast to the size, strength, and cardio Martin possesses, Sienna's greatest asset in the ring will be her natural athleticism, Jamie said.
"She's just got a natural movement in the ring," he said.
"To coach, she's horrible because she doesn't listen. She's a typical kid. But she's got a natural movement, it's pure, and she can hit and not be hit in the most unorthodox ways."
The Australian Amateur Boxing Titles will run in Melbourne from Thursday to Saturday.
