Many factors go into selecting a horse to buy, such as age, experience, and physical capability.
But every so often, trainers choose new horses on gut feel.
And while there was a lot to like about Our Boy Ollie, Kootingal-based trainer Michelle Fleming's decision to take him on was ultimately made on a hunch.
And after more than a year, it paid off at the Tamworth race meet today, when the four-year-old gelding picked up the first win of his career.
As the only local winner at today's meet, Fleming was "very happy" with the result.
"He's young, he's got youth on his side, and he's been a late maturer," Fleming said.
"He stepped up today, so the patience I've had with him has paid off."
Having bought the horse as a two-year-old, it has taken Our Boy Ollie some time to find his feet in the racing world under Fleming's guidance.
But after his victory by two-and-a-half lengths in race five today, she believes the young horse can go far.
"He's come into this prep really mature, a lot better," Fleming said.
"I still don't think we've seen the best of him yet, he's got a ton of ability."
Almost as surprising as his win was Our Boy Ollie's performance on a hard track in Tamworth.
After months of incessant rain, recent weeks have been relatively warm and dry, which produced a track rated a Good 4. After a strong run in his last start on a Heavy 9 in Scone, Fleming did not expect the young gelding to be even better on a dry surface.
"I wasn't anticipating him to go that good on a hard track," she said.
"I thought he might like the wet, but obviously he runs on anything. His work has been good on dry tracks, but he was on another level today."
