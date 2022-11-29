The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall wants more time for community to comment on Winterbourne Wind Farm EIS

By Newsroom
November 29 2022 - 3:45pm
The EIS is so large that locals have had to set up a popup shop in downtown Walcha manned with volunteers to read and analyse the approximately 3000 pages of detail so they can explain it to others. Picture supplied.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has asked the minister for more time for the community to comment on a massive wind farm development near Walcha.

