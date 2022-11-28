The Northern Daily Leader
Nationals to oppose Indigenous Voice to Parliament, blasts Canberra bureaucracy

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 29 2022 - 9:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud and party members. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In a blow for the proposal for a Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the Nationals have announced the party will "not support" it to create another layer of "Canberra bureaucracy" and will allow individual members, such as strident "no" campaigner Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, to campaign as they want.

