Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth's final spring meeting of 2022

TOP SELECTION: 9. HERNE HILL (Justin Bowen/Darryl McLellan; 55kg & barrier 12) -Open battle here, with several chances. Keen on this underrated 4YO by Kiwi sire Xtravagant who is hard fit well into the prep, and has far more to offer than his modest record from 11 starts suggests. Did his best work late in consecutive provincial & country maidens before sticking on for a long way after dashing to the front at the 400m in heavy going at Quirindi. Much better when ridden quieter, and will likely settle back in the trail from a wide gate here and be produced at the 450m. Drops sharply in weight down to the 55kg limit