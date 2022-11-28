Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth's final spring meeting of 2022

TUESDAY NOV 29, 2022
1st Race @ 1.15pm
*Track likely GOOD 4 & Rail out +3m:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.15pm SKY RACING WORLD CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (2100m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. UNZAGA (Paul Messara/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 8) -We start over the longer trip, and very capable country 4YO who rates clear on top 4th-up coming back from much tougher C3 Highway company. Hit the line well in two runs at Muswellbrook before failing to run on at Newcastle in Saturday grade when it was tough to make up decent ground. Suited under the set weights scale, and a far stronger and superior rider is back aboard. Should settle midfield before producing a superior closing 600m
DANGERS: 1. *Bartender Blues; 6. **King Qin
Likely Tempo: Moderate to Fair
My BET PLAN: UNZAGA to WIN & Quinella: 4 and 6
*RACE 2 @ 1.50pm ELITE SAND & SOIL OPEN HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. RED BERYL (Jane Clement/Ms Kelsey Lenton a3kg; 52kg & barrier 3) -Testing battle over the mile. Love the value here about this tough 5YO by Sebring who is ready to win again deep into the prep. After working home okay in two handy Country Cups, was taken to the front before boxing on okay in a lesser-rated Cup. Then ridden quieter and hit the line impressively from well back 11 days ago in a BM 85 at Grafton. Drawn to get plenty of cover back in the pack, and gets in light again with junior rider's 3kg allowance
DANGERS: 1. **Juventus; 4. *Group Think; 6. **Barrellan Bandit; 7. *Ah Well
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: RED BERYL Each Way & Trifecta: 1,5,6/1,4,5,6,7/1,4,5,6,7
*RACE 3 @ 2.25pm TJC CHRISTMAS RACE DAY DEC 24 COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. HERNE HILL (Justin Bowen/Darryl McLellan; 55kg & barrier 12) -Open battle here, with several chances. Keen on this underrated 4YO by Kiwi sire Xtravagant who is hard fit well into the prep, and has far more to offer than his modest record from 11 starts suggests. Did his best work late in consecutive provincial & country maidens before sticking on for a long way after dashing to the front at the 400m in heavy going at Quirindi. Much better when ridden quieter, and will likely settle back in the trail from a wide gate here and be produced at the 450m. Drops sharply in weight down to the 55kg limit
DANGERS: 1. *The Hungarian; 5. *Dubliner Boy; 7. *Oodles
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: HERNE HILL Each Way
*RACE 4 @ 3.05pm TJC LADIES RACE DAY JAN 28 FILLIES & MARES MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. EXTESSIVE (Kris Lees/Andrew Gibbons; 56.5kg & barrier 4) -Not much between a few of these girls, but leaning clearly to this progressive 3YO provincial-based filly by Exceed And Excel who peaks 2nd-up off an eight week freshen-up. Sat midfield when fresh before charging home to miss by a nose at Quirindi, and can park a little closer in the run here from a more economical draw
DANGERS: 1. *Lago's Daughter; 4. *Valoria; 6. *Donnacan
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: EXTESSIVE to WIN
*RACE 5 @ 3.40pm TJC COUNTRY MUSIC RACE DAY JAN 19 COLTS, GELDINGS & ENTIRES MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. HAMMOON THUNDER (Rodney Northam/Grant Buckley; 57.5kg & barrier 4) -Now the boys' edition, and it's even more open. Got plenty of time for this lightly raced & improving Tivaci 3YO who can strike at his second start getting back on firmer footing. Was solid enough in the market on debut at Scone when working home okay in heavy ground from well off the speed, and the extra furlong as well as a little drop in depth combine to make him the best value in the race. Draws to get important cover in the first half of the race, and senior jockey takes over
DANGERS: 1. *Fenton; 6. *Bit Of A Step; 8. **Canny Prospect
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: HAMMOON THUNDER Each Way & Trifecta: 8,9/1,6,8,9/1,6,8,9
*RACE 6 @ 4.15pm ALLSOPP SIGNS COUNTRY BOOSTED BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. REALLY SERIOUS (Cody Morgan/Rory Hutchings; 57.5kg & barrier 8) -Very keen here on this improving 4YO home track mare who peaks 3rd-up off a six week break, and back on firm footing. Got home late after being ridden quiet in a handy CL1 two starts back before holding her ground in a deeper BM 58 at Scone when hard in the market. Looks well treated at the weights, with a stronger jockey aboard, and this distance is ideal ridden from a little further back
DANGERS: 1. *Kinship; 3. *Pyrmont; 5. *Tough Case; 7. *Indian Thunder
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: REALLY SERIOUS to WIN
*RACE 7 @ 4.50pm AON GIVING TUESDAY BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. POWERFUL PEG (Kris Lees/Aaron Bullock; 57kg & barrier 1) -Testing & open affair here for the restricted sprinters. Settled on this talented & lightly raced 3YO provincial filly who resumes behind two progressive trials, and draws the inside. Showed plenty in her first prep, leading all the way to claim her maiden at third start before being spelled, and has enough tactical speed to hold a forward position from the barrier. Top jockey sticking from the latest provincial trial is a huge plus
DANGERS: 4. *Leave Me Be; 6. *Arliebel; 8. *Movin' Denman
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: POWERFUL PEG to WIN
*RACE 8 @ 5.30pm ADVANCED INLAND SECURITY CLASS 2 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. KEEP ME LOYAL (Bill Perrett/Ben Looker; 58kg & barrier 3) -We close the meeting with a competitive short course contest, and naturally a few chances headed by this lightly raced and improving 5YO who maps to make it two wins from his last three. Bolted in a weaker race at his Inverell home two starts back before only being run down in the last stride in a similar grade at Muswellbrook. That run augurs well for this carrying 2kg less, and again drawn to roll forward from a handy draw
DANGERS: 4. *Demitasse; 5. *Lightfast 10. **Iron Hat
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: KEEP ME LOYAL to WIN & IRON HAT Each Way
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R4 7. EXTESSIVE** Expect: $4.75 - $5.00; My Early Rating: $2.65
R7 12. POWERFUL PEG** Expect: $4.65 - $4.80; My Early Rating: $2.76
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R5 9. HAMMOON THUNDER* Expect: $7.50 - $8.50; My Early Rating: $4.96
R8 2. KEEP ME LOYAL** Expect: $5.75 - $6.00; My Early Rating: $3.50
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R2: Trifecta: 1,5,6/1,4,5,6,7/1,4,5,6,7
