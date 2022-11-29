1908 - A significant flood event, with 292mm of rain within 6 weeks, causing the Peel River to rise to a height of 6.7m: // Tamworth's first branch of the Government Savings Bank was opened at the site of today's 'Smart Dollar' store: // The railway extension from Manilla to Barraba was opened, the train-trip from Tamworth to Barraba often taking up to 6 hours: // Victor Omodei claimed to have started Tamworth's first motor-vehicle garage, located at the rear of his cycle shop next to today's Westpac Bank in Peel St: // c 1908 - Moonbi Village became known as "Old Moonbi" to distinguish it from the "Moonbi Railway", later renamed Kootingal, Moonbi now being a separate entity: // c 1908 - Lawrence Penn began screening silent pictures in Tamworth, originally just above today's War Memorial Town Hall site, competing with Henry Charles Ison in his Central Hall in Brisbane St: // c 1908 - Copper telegraph wire was installed between Tamworth and Sydney, improving the local telegraph system: // c 1908 - A new improved Fire Station was opened in Lower St (Kable Ave).