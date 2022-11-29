And so we continue with the fifth week of Tamworth History Chronology, this episode dealing with the years eventually merging in to World War I - 1907 to 1916.
1907 - The opening of Electrical Show Rooms by Tamworth Council, the building now occupied by the Powerstation Electrical Museum at 216 Peel St.: // The last of five hangings in Tamworth, George Tofts hanged for the crime of murder within the Johnston St Gaol on November 26: // The opening of the Tamworth College, replacing the previous Tamworth Grammar School: // Tamworth Superior School renamed Tamworth District School (now Tamworth Public School): // Construction of the original grandstand on No. 1 Oval.
1908 - A significant flood event, with 292mm of rain within 6 weeks, causing the Peel River to rise to a height of 6.7m: // Tamworth's first branch of the Government Savings Bank was opened at the site of today's 'Smart Dollar' store: // The railway extension from Manilla to Barraba was opened, the train-trip from Tamworth to Barraba often taking up to 6 hours: // Victor Omodei claimed to have started Tamworth's first motor-vehicle garage, located at the rear of his cycle shop next to today's Westpac Bank in Peel St: // c 1908 - Moonbi Village became known as "Old Moonbi" to distinguish it from the "Moonbi Railway", later renamed Kootingal, Moonbi now being a separate entity: // c 1908 - Lawrence Penn began screening silent pictures in Tamworth, originally just above today's War Memorial Town Hall site, competing with Henry Charles Ison in his Central Hall in Brisbane St: // c 1908 - Copper telegraph wire was installed between Tamworth and Sydney, improving the local telegraph system: // c 1908 - A new improved Fire Station was opened in Lower St (Kable Ave).
1909 - The new St Andrews Presbyterian Church was opened in Marius St, next to the original church: // The first Tamworth Scout group was formed, Vincent Guy Kable being the first Scoutmaster : // The Government resumption of a large part of the Peel River Land & Mineral Co. Estate, with 234 farming blocks on offer from Bective to Woolomin north of Duri Peak, plus 75 'Workmens Blocks' (incorporating today's Westdale): // The famous Dame Nellie Melba sang at a Gala Concert on June 21 in the Central Hall in Brisbane St (today's CH Boutique Hotel site: // The North & North-Western District Racing Association was formed in Tamworth: // The Tamworth Lawn Tennis Club was formed, their courts on the North-West corner of today's ANZAC Park: // The township of Duri was proclaimed: // The first Tamworth Eisteddfod was held, in the Central Hall in Brisbane St: // c 1909 - Tamworth's first Motor-Carrying business commenced: // c 1909 - Tamworth Laundry Company commenced, near the Munro's Mill site: // c 1909 - The first technical education courses undertaken.
1910 - One of our most devastating floods, with estimated town damage of around 1500 000 pounds, exceeding 15 million pounds in today's values: // The City Bank of Sydney opened a branch in Tamworth: // The Tamworth Newspaper Company was formed, initiated by Alfred Joseph: // The first edition of the 'Tamworth Daily Observer' newspaper on December 31: // Tamworth cadet William Grayston was invited to England for the Coronation of King George V: // The Tamworth Telephone Exchange began to provide continuous service, by then having 194 subscribers: // The first Taxi Service provided by William Omodei in a 1906 "Adams" motor-vehicle: // c 1910 - "Goodwood Park", the area bounded by Jewry/Belmore/Carter/Plain St was used for 'All Heights' horse races: // A magnesite mine opened on the Serpentine Belt near Garthowen.
1911 - Prince of Wales Park was gazetted for public recreation use, now the site of the upcoming University complex between Scott Road & Roderick St: // The first edition of the 'Tamworth Times' newspaper, published weekly, and later twice weekly: // The present-day grandstand at Tamworth Racecourse was opened, initiated by Race-Club President C.J.Britten: // Individual private garbage collection and disposal no longer voluntary but compulsory, an edict of the Tamworth Council: // The first Rugby League match played in Tamworth, the North Tamworth Rebels, a breakaway Club from the Rugby Union code, playing against a combined Newcastle team: // c 1911 - The formation of a Tamworth Chamber of Commerce :
1912 - The commencement of an Evening Continuation School, held in three rooms of the Tamworth District School in Upper St: // Tamworth's 36th annual Show took place on the new 4th Showground in West Tamworth, continuing there for 104 years: // Vincent Guy Kable became Tamworth Town Clerk at age 21, the youngest Town Clerk in NSW: // The first inter-club Rugby League competition took place, incorporating the original North Tamworth Rebels, East Tamworth, West Tamworth and Werris Creek: // The 12th Australian Light Horse Regiment was commenced in Tamworth, previously the 5th Light Horse: // Tamworth Municipal Council sank a large well at the corner of today's King George Avenue and the old Scott Road, to address an unsatisfactory water supply quality from Moore Creek Dam: // c 1912 - The first Tamworth Pipe Band was formed: // Tamworth Municipal Council undertook a successful re-routing of the bend in the Peel River at the bottom of Darling St:
1913 - The Commonwealth Banking Corporation opened its first Tamworth agency in the Tamworth Post Office // The death of George Fielder (82), who had played a major role in Tamworth flour-milling, recognised by the naming of George Fielder Bridge on Scott Road: // c 1913 - The first Model T Ford motor-vehicles arrived in Tamworth, with carbide powered headlights and kerosene burner side & tail lamps: // c 1913 -Tamworth Golf Club erected a clubhouse at its North Tamworth site, adjacent to the Tamworth District Hospital: // c 1913 - Traces of subterranean oil were found in the district, but further drilling not pursued.
1914 - The village previously known as "Moonbi Railway" became officially known as "Kootingal" on January 1, "Kootingal" being the Gomeroi name for "Star": // Telephone "trunk" lines were erected from the Tamworth Exchange to Currabubula, Werris Creek, Kootingal & Moonbi, Wallangarra & Sydney: // Probably the most devastating local tornado occurred in the Tamworth area on January 9, with huge damage, particularly in the Nemingha, Armidale Road, Paradise localities: // The first Highland Gathering organised by the Tamworth Caledonian Society: // Just 13 days after the First World War had been declared, 40 men underwent medical examination for War Service, soon growing to over 300: // A number of local War support organisations got underway, including the Tamworth Red Cross Branch, Tamworth Women's Association, West Tamworth Women's War Workers, Tamworth Girls Association, Voluntary Workers Association, Tamworth Voluntary Aid Detachment, Comforts Fund, etc: // c 1914 - The Royal Standard Brewery, located alongside today's Brewery Lane & Spotlight Store, reached its maximum growth, employing over 100 men, said to have been the largest brewery outside of Sydney.
1915 - The Commonwealth Bank progressed from a Tamworth agency to a branch, located at today's 364 Peel St:
1916 - Tamworth obtained its first motorised ambulance - a Model T Ford, in the same year that Tamworth District Motor & Civil Ambulance Society was formed: // A significant fire occurred, burning down the Norfolk Hotel and Olympic Hall opposite the Railway Station in Marius St: // The first 'Popular Queen' War fundraiser competition, raising 3618 pounds: // Tamworth's first ANZAC Day service, the main public observance taking place on No. 1 Oval: // Fire-fighting improvements saw a telephone installed at the Lower St (Kable Ave) Fire Station and fire-alarms erected at 5 locations around town: // Tamworth voted "No" for Wartime Conscription 2723 to 1858, with the National Referendum also being lost: // The first Motor Bus service, the Bus converted from a Model T Ford car, frequently transporting train arrivals from the Station: // A Seventh Day Adventist Church established in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.