Mark Atkins tutors at South Tamworth Public School, teaching primary school students didgeridoo

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 29 2022 - 4:30pm
Jezyah Johns, Mark Atkins, Jaiden Davis, and Jake Piper take a breather. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

After a long career touring all over the world playing the didgeridoo, Yamatji man Mark Atkins is now passing down his decades of knowledge to local primary school students.

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

