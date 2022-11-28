COUNCILS have been handed their funding fate to fix potholes across the region's road network.
Tamworth, Gunnedah, Walcha and Liverpool Plains councils will share in the state-funded $50 million pothole fund, after roads were torn apart by flooding.
Tamworth Regional Council will receive $1,111,429.74, which council's acting director of regional services Murray Russell said would go towards an estimated $8.1 million damage bill.
"The damage ranges from minor scouring around causeways and groundwater deteriorating road pavements resulting in large bogs in the roads, to full road width washouts and loss of road pavements and formation," he said.
The additional $1.1 million announced today [Monday] will help to keep our roads patched up until we roll out a large road works program in the New Year."
READ ALSO:
Natural Disaster Assistance Program funding is also being utilised to repair damage.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said council has received a "larger slice" than he expected, which he said was "very welcome".
Council will get $511,186 to help repair damage to roads, including Gap Road and Coonabarabran Road, which took a beating from the increased rainfall.
Cr Hawkins said while he welcomed the funds, it wouldn't help patch up the entire issue.
"It will go a long way to improving things, but it's sustaining those improvements which will be the problem," he said.
Cr Hawkins said he would continue his push to transfer roads to the state government. On Monday, he said he had "no information" about whether council's application had progressed.
For Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey, the handouts are a sign the state government is listening to the needs of those in the bush.
The shire will receive $504,644.34 from the pothole fund, but Cr Chaffey said this would only be a "fraction" of what is needed, with Gunnedah experiencing nine floods since November last year.
"There's a significant amount of damage and it will take a significant amount of money," he said.
Cr Chaffey said he hoped this would be the first of many announcements from both the state and federal governments to help with the "massive task".
This round of funding has come at a crucial time, with harvest and summer planting kicking off across the shire.
"They're out their on the roads at the moment with oversized plant and equipment and they're travelling slow ... it's important to be patient on roads in the bush at the moment," Cr Chaffey said.
Walcha Council mayor Eric Noakes said if money like the $314,554.94 council will receive from the fund "keeps coming", he will be very "happy".
Cr Noakes said the money would go far to repairing roads, but workforce shortages mean council crews will be stretched.
"Workforce is a problem when you just get given this great lump sum," he said.
"Funding over a few years would be fantastic."
The money is expected to hit council wallets on the first day of summer.
Total $3,722,772.53
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.