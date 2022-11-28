The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plain, Walcha receive share of NSW government $50m pothole fund

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 28 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains and Walcha will receive their share of the $50m pothole fund. Picture by Peter Hardin

COUNCILS have been handed their funding fate to fix potholes across the region's road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.