Move in and enjoy country style living | 3 Rodeo Drive, Hillvue

On arrival at this stunning lifestyle property you can't help but be impressed by the post and rail fence and amazing paved driveway right through to the rural views at the back.
Located in the ever popular Rodeo Drive and built on a 4000sq m block, all you need to do is move in and enjoy country style living within minutes to the CBD.
Stepping inside you will be surprised at the sheer size of the home with its high ceilings, tasteful colour palette and a versatile floor plan that is sure to delight. Offering four generous bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, the master is complete with a huge en suite and plenty of wardrobe space.
Formal living room plus a bonus office/fifth bedroom or guest room. Open-plan living is at its best, making entertaining a breeze with the stunning kitchen complete with Caesarstone benchtops, quality appliances and butlers pantry. There is a three-way main bathroom. Climate control is all sorted with reverse cycle ducted air conditioning and ceiling fans. Plantation shutters throughout, natural gas is connected to the home for the two hot water heaters.
The covered outdoor al fresco area is the ideal spot to sit back and enjoy a wine while overlooking the rural views. And then there is the 9m x 12m Colorbond shed complete with polished concrete floors, power and three roller doors. Water is all covered with 2 x 23,000 litre tanks and 1 x 5000 litre tank plus then water. Ample taps are located on both sides of the property and plumbed into the tanks. The backyard is low maintenance lawns at the moment and is a blank canvas for the next owner.
This property is a credit to the current owners and they have loved being here but due to work commitments are relocating.
It is close to the Australian Equine and Livestock Centre for the horse enthusiasts, the award winning Longyard Hotel, Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre, Homemakers hub including Harvey Norman, Fantastic furniture and other speciality shops, and for the sporting enthusiasts you are walking distance to Tamworth Sports Dome, Hockey fields, Tamworth Regional Sporting Complex and the velodrome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.