The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

3 Rodeo Drive, Hillvue is on the market. Price on application

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week | 3 Rodeo Drive, Hillvue

Move in and enjoy country style living | 3 Rodeo Drive, Hillvue
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Tamworth
  • AGENT: Glenda Douglas
  • CONTACT: 0428 298 524
  • PRICE: On application
  • INSPECT: By appointment

On arrival at this stunning lifestyle property you can't help but be impressed by the post and rail fence and amazing paved driveway right through to the rural views at the back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.