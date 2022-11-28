Move in and enjoy country style living | 3 Rodeo Drive, Hillvue

The covered outdoor al fresco area is the ideal spot to sit back and enjoy a wine while overlooking the rural views. And then there is the 9m x 12m Colorbond shed complete with polished concrete floors, power and three roller doors. Water is all covered with 2 x 23,000 litre tanks and 1 x 5000 litre tank plus then water. Ample taps are located on both sides of the property and plumbed into the tanks. The backyard is low maintenance lawns at the moment and is a blank canvas for the next owner.