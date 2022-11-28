STREAMLINING bushfire education in schools could help manage natural disasters into the future and put more boots on the ground.
To inspire students into bushfire management careers, up to $400,000 in state government funding has been made available for schools to implement bushfire specific education for students, from kindergarten to Year 12.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) district manager for Tamworth Inspector Bron Waters, said the education program, which has a specific focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, would be crucial in keeping communities safe.
"The technology is developing all the time," she said.
"And we're becoming more and more susceptible to bushfire event and strong weather events, so it's something we really need to learn to live with."
RFS vehicles are about to be upgraded with mobile data terminals to send real time information, with aircraft already able to send mapping videos straight to emergency control centres.
"It's a lot quicker and we're more involved with our technology now," Ms Waters said.
Bushfire behaviour, learning how to prepare, respecting the environment and RFS recruitment opportunities are topics Ms Waters said she hoped the program would address.
Schools in the Tamworth region will be able to apply for the program funding to help inspire students and make more kids aware of bushfire management.
Ms Waters said it was education that couldn't come early enough.
"The younger they can learn about the dangers of bushfires the better," she said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the program would help ensure young people have the knowledge and skills to respond to bushfires before, during and after.
"The program will encourage student entrepreneurship and promote STEM career and further study opportunities for students, including in the area of bushfire management," she said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
