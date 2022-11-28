Crushing cost of living pressures mean the Salvation Army will be "stretched with what we can do" in the lead up to Christmas, according to Tamworth Salvation Army officer, major Tony De Tommaso.
"There's a lot of homelessness still in Tamworth with the housing crisis and the rental crisis," he said.
"Christmas always has that challenge where everything is compressed into one period of time where people are knocking on our doors."
Goods and funds that come through the Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal will be given to such people as emergency assistance Mr De Tommaso said.
However, some issues like housing take much more time and networking to address.
Mr De Tommaso said they're trying to direct anyone at risk of homelessness to other agencies that can find them shelter.
"We're just helping people as best we can, getting them into temporary accommodation and linking them with agencies that provide more of the accommodation side of things," he said.
"And hopefully with the combination of all the agencies supporting people, everyone will get the assistance they need."
Besides the warmth of shelter Mr De Tommaso said people also need the warmth of community.
"We want people to come in and have a social content," he said.
"We don't want people to have a lonely Christmas. We want them to enjoy the community.
"And that's a desire, which coming out of COVID, we see more of."
As part of their push to get the community together, the Salvation Army will hold a barbeque and carol service on Sunday, December 11.
The festivities will kick off at 5pm outside the Salvation Army Church, on 328 Goonoo Goonoo Rd.
"And then the following week we'll start distributing all of the hampers and toy parcels to those who need them."
The hampers will be put together with goods coming in from all over town and various collection points already springing up.
The Kmart wishing tree has already been erected, and next to come will be a big fundraising barbeque for the Christmas Appeal.
"Various businesses around town will be hosting their own collection locations for toys and things for the [Christmas] Pantry," Mr De Tommaso said.
"Some of the schools will be doing that as well.
"Those things will see us through Christmas in assisting people who have certainly been challenged with the extra cost of living."
Despite the magnitude of the challenges in housing and living costs, Mr De Tommaso said he trusts the community to come together.
"Wherever I've worked in the Salvation Army, and Tamworth's no different, when Australians are challenged there are others who go out and dig a bit deeper," he said.
"They make that extra effort to donate to the cause, either financially or with goods for the Christmas Pantry, or the Toy Appeal."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
