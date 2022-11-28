The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Ehren Hazell reflects on a 2022 of exciting new opportunities and success

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Pride's Hockey One triumph continued what has been a successful year for Ehren Hazell. Picture by Peter Hardin 271122PHC004

He didn't bring his hockey stick, but Ehren Hazell did bring something else important back to Tamworth with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.