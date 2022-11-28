LOREN Ryan knows all the backroads, the river spots and the locals in her hometown of Tamworth.
She reckons her knowledge of the country music capital gives her an edge in the 2023 Toyota Star Maker top 10 competition.
"I'm country through and through," she said.
She will be vying for the title of 2023 Star Maker along with nine other talented young country artists from across Australia hoping to launch a career in the industry.
The 2023 Toyota Star Maker top 10, in alphabetical order, are:
Ms Ryan was home with her four-year-old daughter when she was asked to be a contestant.
"We celebrated, had a little dance in the kitchen," she said.
It's the second year in a row Ms Ryan will perform on stage at the Star Maker Grand Finale for the coveted title.
This year, she's going to be more vulnerable.
"I've been working so hard on original music, and putting my truth into song," she said.
Her experience with Star Maker so far has shown her the steps required to advance professionally as an artist.
"It gave me the confidence to be myself and give myself permission to be who I am and show the world that," she said.
She also recognises as a First Nations person, she's moving into a space that's not completely inclusive.
"I want to open that door, and wedge it for First Nations people," she said.
The Star Maker competition is one of the "mainstays" of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Tamworth Regional Council country music manager Barry Harley said.
"We're looking forward to continuing that tradition of providing a great stepping stone for young artists to actually finally find their place in the country music industry," he said.
Mr Harley said the ten finalists will not only perform a sensational concert at the festival, but become recognisable names during the next five years, whether they win or not.
"We notice that technology has been improving at such a rate that every year, the brilliance that these youngsters are bringing, both in audio and visually, and song-writing capacity, and just performance, is increasing quite dramatically every year," he said.
Reigning winner Max Jackson advised the artists aspiring to follow in her footsteps to believe in themselves.
"Believe in what you have to say and what you have to put out to the world," she said.
The 2023 Toyota Star Maker prize package includes 12 months use of a brand new Toyota vehicle, a fuel card for the length of the reign, a visit to Nashville, recording, distribution and promotion of a four-track EP, and more.
Finalists will perform two songs each at the 2023 Star Maker Grand Final in Toyota Park, 7pm January 15.
