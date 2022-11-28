Steve Newman has thought about pulling up the stumps on his long and illustrious cricketing career for the last five years.
But the 56-year-old is not quite ready to give away the game he loves just yet.
And over the weekend, he celebrated one of his biggest milestones to date when he played his 333rd game for the North Tamworth Cricket Club, one more than fellow Redbacks legend Phil Constable and the most in the history of the club.
"I felt really proud about getting that feat done," Newman said.
"It's unreal."
The Tamworth product began playing for the Redbacks when he was roughly 30 years old, after he returned from a stint living and playing in Newcastle.
From the age of 16, Newman had initially played for Bective before moving south for work. But after coming home, he elected to switch allegiances to North Tamworth and has no regrets.
In fact, Newman feels "proud to have been a part of the club for so long", and could not pick out a lone highlight among the many he has accrued with the Redbacks.
'Neddy', as he is affectionately known, was a part of premiership-winning teams across four grades, and was Man of the Match in two first grade premierships.
He has also captained the club's first, second, and third grade teams, was its president, and is a life member.
But over the last few years while playing fourth grade, he has found particular joy in helping develop the youngsters just making their way into the senior grades.
This, fellow Redbacks life member Donny Lewington said, is perhaps Newman's greatest contribution to the club.
"It's probably in the last few years that we've really seen [Newman's impact]," Lewington said.
"He's gone back to fourth grade to really nurture our young kids through. And when I say young, they're starting as young as 11 or 12 these days, and it's a tough thing playing against men.
"Neddy's a great mentor and a great man to have around these young men."
After more than 26 years and 333 games for North Tamworth, Newman knows his time on the cricket pitch is finite.
But rather than set a date by which he will hang up the boots, he is happy to play for "as long as I can".
"I've been saying for five years, 'This'll be my last year', but Donny gets me out every time," Newman said.
"I ask him how numbers are and he says 'Just come out to training, mate'."
