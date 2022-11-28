Athletes from across the region descended on Tamworth on the weekend as the New England Zone Little Athletics Championships made a welcome return.
The two day competition served as a qualifier for the regional championships, with the top four in each event from the under-8s through to under-17s automatically progressing through.
The regional championships will also be held in Tamworth, on February 4 and 5, and also involve athletes from the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers zones.
"We haven't had a zone carnival with little athletics in four years and it's been a welcome come back," Tamworth Athletics & Little Athletics Club president Timothy Earl.
The club had some great results over the weekend with 78 members either running, jumping or throwing their ways to new personal best times, and the majority qualifying to compete at the regionals.
The contingent won't include the under-7s with the zone championships as far as they go.
"Every athlete showed great sportsmanship and had smiles on their faces and represented Tamworth to a high standard," Earl said.
They particularly dominated the relays, winning the junior and senior boys and girls events, with, Earl pointed out, a number of athletes who are new to the relay teams.
