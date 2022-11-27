Bective East captain Jye Paterson was succinct: "We've just gotta try and keep him in cricket."
The "him" in question is the Bulls' 15-year-old allrounder Blake Scicluna - a cricketer on the rise, who is also one of the state's most promising hockey players.
Paterson was speaking after the young quick claimed 3-33 off eight overs as Bective secured a 51-run win over North Tamworth in a one-dayer at Riverside 1 on Saturday.
"He's gonna be a big talent in the next few years," Paterson said, adding that the teen is "a very talented hockey player as well".
The skipper continued: "To bat middle order and to bowl his eight overs every week, it's valuable to have in the team."
This is Scicluna's first full season of top-grade cricket. He said juggling his sporting commitments "can be a bit full-on sometimes".
The hockey striker, in year 9 at Farrer, was a member of Kiwis' first-grade premiership winning team this year - in what was his debut top-grade season.
This year, he also played for the NSW under-15 hockey side at the nationals and made the NSW under-18 hockey squad.
From this Saturday, he will contest the Bradman Cup as part of the Central North under-16 cricket side. "Excited for that," he said.
At Riverside 1, Bective East won the toss and finished on 6-217 off 40 overs. Abel Carney (57) and Paterson (49) combined for a 91-run opening stand. Norths quick Mitch Lincoln claimed 2-39 off five overs.
Norths were then dismissed for 166 in the 36th over, with opening bowler Kurt Barton taking 5-29 off 6.5 overs and Shawn Mepham (47) and Lincoln (40) the Redbacks' best contributors with the bat.
