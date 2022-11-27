The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hallsville markets build back slowly, defibrillator purchased for community, new charity being sought next year

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:30pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eveyln Keane was feeling pretty tied up in the op shop with one of the busiest markets of the year. Picture by Peter Hardin

Building back despite the lingering impacts of COVID-19, the Hallsville Markets are bringing back the community's charity drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.