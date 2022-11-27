Building back despite the lingering impacts of COVID-19, the Hallsville Markets are bringing back the community's charity drive.
The markets, which run on the fourth Sunday of each month, are centred around the Uniting Church op shop. Organisers use some of the money that comes through on the market days to support the community.
Coordinator of the Hallsville Markets Evelyn Keane, also runs the op shop, and said thanks to traffic on market days they've been able to buy a defibrillator for the side of the church.
"So that anyone who's travelling up and down the highway can see we've got one," she said.
She said the volunteers will now choose a new charitable mission, which will hopefully get a boost from the markets when they start again in January next year.
"The money doesn't go back to the church. It actually goes back to local charities," she said.
However, while they've been able to gather funds for a defibrillator, it has been a harder year than usual, according the Ms Keane.
READ ALSO
"It was a bit slow getting going after COVID," she said.
"But today was busier and more stallholders than we've have [since COVID].
"So it is starting to build up, but unfortunately this was the last one until January."
For anyone who wants to have a taste of what it's like to run a market stall, then getting on board for next year at the Hallsville Market could be a great place to start.
According to Ms Keane, it's completely free to get involved.
"We don't charge the stallholders anything. We just let them come and go as they please," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.