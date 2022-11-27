The Northern Daily Leader

Ruby Spark, Lauren Appleby and Dusty Hagon to take part in Swans summer benchmarking program

November 27 2022 - 11:00am
Ruby Spark, Lauren Appleby and Dusty Hagon are on the up.

Three of the North West's brightest young footy prospects have been included in the Sydney Swans summer benchmarking program, giving them the chance to press for inclusion in Swans underage teams.

