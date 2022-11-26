Football spectators got everything they bargained for and more at Scully Park this afternoon, as the Newcastle Jets women sunk the Western Sydney Wanderers 4-2 at Scully Park.
They might even have witnessed the arrival of a star in the making, as the Jets' Sarah Griffith starred with three goals and a mountain of work on the left wing.
"Since Sarah arrived in Newcastle, all the girls just can't believe the quality she brings," Jets captain Cassidy Davis said.
"And not just on the field, off the field as well. She's a great leader and a great person."
Under bright, warm conditions on a pristine Scully Park pitch, Len Waters performed a welcome to country for a crowd that swelled in size throughout the game.
The Jets kicked off to start the game, and it took only minutes for Griffith to catch the crowd's attention.
Early on she alerted spectators to her promise when she nutmegged a Wanderers forward, which was greeted by cheers from the crowd.
Griffith went on to score the Jets' first two goals in the first half, which were split by Sydney's first of the game courtesy of Melissa Caceres.
Newcastle had a bevy of opportunities in the first 45 minutes but struggled to convert, thanks to suffocating defence from the Wanderers and sharp work in goal from Jordyn Bloomer.
Leading 2-1 at the start of the second term, Griffith snared her hat-trick with a header that sparked a warm round of applause from the crowd.
"This is only my second game for [the Jets], so it's fun to come out and make a bang," Griffith said of her goals.
The 23-year-old is a native of Chicago, and spoke enthusiastically about her first month in Australia.
"Oh my gosh, I love it. I love this country, everyone's so nice," Griffith said.
"This team and this club and everyone who's involved are just amazing. I'm so happy to be here."
A fourth goal to the Jets from Tara Andrews put the game almost beyond doubt, and although the Wanderers scored once more through Amy Harrison, they could not stop Newcastle from running away with a 4-2 victory.
The win secures Newcastle fourth place on the A-League women's ladder after two rounds.
"It's good to get a win in round two, but it's such a long way to go," Davis said.
"It's a longer season this year and we just need to keep building on our consistency, and making sure that we're consistent in our performances for 90 minutes, not just in patches."
