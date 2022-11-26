The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

A-League Women: Chicago import Sarag Griffith fires Newcastle Jets to victory over Western Sydney Wanderers

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 27 2022 - 3:51pm, first published November 26 2022 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Football spectators got everything they bargained for and more at Scully Park this afternoon, as the Newcastle Jets women sunk the Western Sydney Wanderers 4-2 at Scully Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.