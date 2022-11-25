The Northern Daily Leader

Veteran jockey Matthew Palmer released from John Hunter Hospital

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
"His CT scans were clear and he is now at home managing pain from his fractured wrist and ankle," Racing NSW says of injured jockey Matthew Palmer

Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer has been discharged from hospital after a horror fall at Quirindi.

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

