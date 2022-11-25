Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer has been discharged from hospital after a horror fall at Quirindi.
Racing NSW said the former top metropolitan apprentice was discharged from John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
Palmer had a fractured wrist and "other injuries to his knee", as well as "general bruising and soreness", Racing NSW said.
It added: "His CT scans were clear and he is now at home managing pain from his fractured wrist and ankle.
"He may require further treatment or surgery on his wrist once the swelling goes down."
Palmer, 36, was reportedly knocked unconscious after being dislodged when the Sue Grills-trained My Diamond Boy "blundered" on the straight in a maiden plate last week.
He hit the ground hard and rolled a few times before coming to a halt motionless on the lush turf.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted him to hospital.
Racing NSW said Palmer - who has 493 career wins for more than $10 million in prize money - was left concussed.
Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Ted Wilkinson has said Palmer was "knocked out, but regained consciousness".
Tamworth trainer Grills has said My Diamond Boy "blundered".
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
