Jack Davis has been recognised as Tamworth's top sporting achiever for the third time in four years.
The BMX star made it back-to-back Sports Star of the Year wins when the Tamworth Regional Sports Awards were held at Wests Leagues Club on Friday night.
Davis, who won gold at the under-23 Oceania Championships and finished ninth in the same division at the World Championships, also won the award in 2019, and was named the senior sports star of the year.
The US-based rising star was not present at the awards night as he is currently overseas trying to earn selection for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"Gotta step up into elites and try and earn my spot on the Olympic team," he told the Leader last month. "That's been the goal for as long as I can remember. So [I'll] try and make that happen."
Futsal tyro Brooke Wallis claimed the junior sports star of the year accolades.
Wallis' list of achievements in 2022 include being selected to represent the Australian under-16s futsal side at this year's US National Championships, and the youth women's side to compete at the 2023 edition after captaining the under-19s Far North NSW team to an undefeated campaign at the AFA National Schools Futsal Championship.
She was also following that selected in the All Stars under-19s team.
Pirates' women's coach Anthony Barbara was named coach of the year, after among other accomplishments guiding the senior women to their first Central North premiership.
The Tamworth junior oztag 16s girls rep team were hard to go past as the junior team of the year and the all-conquering Oxley Vale Attunga Premier League side the senior sports team of the year.
The local achiever award went to Fiona Sing, the para-athlete also being inducted into the Tamworth Regional Council Sporting Hall of Fame.
Goalball player Josh Johansen was presented with the special achievement award.
Johansen, who has had over 15 surgeries from the age of five due to re-occurrence of tumours; one of which required surgery to remove his eye, was selected to play at state and national games this year, bringing home medals on each occasion.
Netball stalwart Lyn O'Brien received the Ken McKenzie Award for services to sport in recognition of her long-standing service both in Tamworth and the Northern Inland region, while Tamworth Gymnastics Club took home the sport development award.
Sports Star of the Year - Jack Davis
Junior Sports Star of the Year - Brooke Wallis
Senior Sports Star of the Year - Jack Davis
Coach of the Year - Anthony Barbara
Special Achievement Award - Josh Johansen
Ken McKenzie Award - Lyn O'Brien
Local Achiever Award - Fiona Sing
Junior Sports Team of the Year - Tamworth Junior Oztag 16 Girls Rep Team
Senior Sports Team of the Year Award - Oxley Vale Attunga FC Mens Premier League Team
Sport Development Award - Tamworth Gymnastics Club
