BEING awarded Employer of Choice at the state business awards has come just in time for C7even.
"We are recruiting," director and cofounder Adam Arndell said.
"That's one of the beauties of winning this award.
"It's amazing that we have already been approached by people that are interested in wanting to come work for us."
Top businesses were recognised for their excellence in the face of a challenging economic environment by Business NSW in a ceremony.
C7even specialises in regional and rural communications, but its clients include global corporations needing to communicate with regional Australia.
In the current climate of staff shortages, it's important to be able to attract and retain good staff, Mr Arndell said.
"This award, what it means is that ability to be able to help with that as well," he said.
C7even offers competitive salaries, additional mental health days and paid leave, working from home and flexible arrangements.
It also provides team retreats, professional development plans, a dedicated awards and recognition program, and mentoring and buddy programs.
"We want to create rewarding careers for people who want to, and choose to, live in regional Australia," director and cofounder Sara Crowe said.
"We want them to have the opportunities and the access, and the skill development, equal, if not better, than what our city counterparts can have."
