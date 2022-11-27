Lines are lengthening this year for assistance from the Salvation Army in Gunnedah, with floods washing away many Christmas plans.
Throughout the floods the Salvation Army has helped staff evacuation centres and process people though recovery assistance points.
Core and community leader of the Gunnedah Salvation Army branch Peter Hall, said they've also been able to offer hard cash to people in dire straits following the floods.
"The Salvation Army have made available a one off grant for people who have been affected by the floods," he said.
The grants come from a pool of $2 million set aside from the Red Shield Appeal.
"And we've been able to process those and get people just a little bit of extra money for all they've been going through," Mr Hall said.
This support has been available since the middle of October. The Salvos have also been involved in recovery assistance points, so far held in Gunnedah, Carroll and Kelvin.
"And we've couple a couple more still to be held in Gunnedah."
There's also the Christmas Appeal, which Mr Hall said is open for anyone, if they're in a bit more need this year.
"They're available for people to just come in and make an application," he said.
"And we can see how we can best assist everybody, making sure that we keep it as fair as possible, so that everybody who needs something will at least get something for Christmas."
And thankfully, Mr Hall said there seems to have been no shortage of generosity for the appeal.
"I have been encouraged by the number of people who have said they want to help and be able to provide assistance," he said.
"And not just people in Gunnedah, but [for] people who've been affected down south as well."
However, for those who might be struggling for another reason, Mr Hall said there is still support available.
"We're offering the Christmas appeal out to the community whether it's for help after the floods, or there's been some other circumstance that means they're in a bit more need this year," he said.
Unlike last year, Mr Hall said funding from the NSW Government is being delivered faster, which has also helped.
"They've stepped up this year compared to last year. There's an amazing difference," he said.
"I think that's made the community feel a lot more supported.
"It's been good to try and help the community, and to help people rebound.
"But people are still finding it quite tough with the amount of floods we're having in such short succession."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
