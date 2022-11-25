RETAIL businesses can rest easier with the knowledge their interests are being cared for by the new Tamworth Business Chamber board.
Although many members of the chamber are involved in the retail sector, the board has not reflected that until now, one of three remaining directors from the previous board Matthew Sweeney said.
Martin Howes, the centre manager at Centrepoint Tamworth, has been voted in by members to represent business in the city.
New members also include Downtown Magazine's Anna David, J Ullman Town Planning's Jocelyn Cockbain, Efficacy Advisors and Vesi Water's Llewellyn Owens, and The Powerhouse Hotel by Rydges' Monty Maguire.
Austin Tourist Park's Alison Edwards and incumbent member Stephen Maher of Stephen A Maher & Co were the unsuccessful nominees.
Mr Sweeney hopes the chamber can facilitate the region coming together.
"That's one of the strategies that we are going to be looking at as a new board," he said.
President Stephanie Cameron, vice president Meredith Abrams, and director Caroline Lumley will not serve on the board in 2023 because of the three-year rotation requirement.
Outgoing president Steph Cameron is "absolutely delighted" with the range of talent on the new board.
"I think the range of industries they cover is what's really great for businesses in Tamworth," she said.
"I'm happy to let the next wave of business leaders take over the reins."
President, vice president, treasury and secretary will be selected at the first board meeting on December 1.
