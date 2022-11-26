They are at different stages of their careers, but their obits have intersected at key junctures of their lives.
And now Brandon O'Neill - the Newcastle Jets' new signing and co-captain and a well-travelled footballer - finds himself as a senior squad member mentoring an emerging talent.
In 18-year-old striker Archie Goodwin, who emits the wonder of youth, O'Neill has found a keen vessel to impart his knowledge on.
And in Tamworth ahead of Newcastle's trial against Melbourne City at Scully Park on Saturday, that has partly taken place in an environment that O'Neill is somewhat acclimatised to after spending a season in sweltering Thailand with top-tier club Buriram United.
"We've actually had a lot of D&M [deep and meaningful] sessions in the sauna, pretty much every day after training," Goodwin said, the remark eliciting a "whoa!" from O'Neill, who stood out of camera shot as the teen was being interviewed after training at Scully Park on Friday.
Goodwin said O'Neill "goes over the mental aspects outside of football"; how when "things aren't going right ... you always look back on better things".
"Just all the little things that he wishes that he did when he was younger, he tells me, like, they're the main things you've gotta do," Goodwin added.
"So I get that in my head, and I pretty much do that. And hopefully, I have a more positive career moving on."
The upcoming season is potentially seismic for Goodwin as he looks to further blossom and get more game time.
The Newcastle Jets Academy graduate was the club's youngest A-League player when, at age 16, he debuted during the 2020-21 season. He made 18 appearances for the club over the past two seasons.
"Still young, got a lot ahead of me," the Novacastrian said. "Yeah, just gotta keep working hard and push for a starting spot."
O'Neill signed with the Jets after a season with Perth Glory. It was at the Glory that the 28-year-old made his A-League debut in 2012, before making 111 appearances for Sydney FC between 2015 and 2020.
Now a 138-game veteran, the former Socceroo said his advice to Goodwin was "to smile and wave, keep looking good".
"And see that goal ... just try and kick it in there as many times as the opponent can't and you're laughin'."
His Jets experience was "heaven", O'Neill said, adding: "I'm absolutely loving it: the way of life, the people, the sense of pride of who we [the Jets] are and what we do."
