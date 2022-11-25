The Northern Daily Leader

Athletics: Olivia Earl wins discus and shot put gold at School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Olivia Earl threw her way to double gold at the primary schools track and field nationals. Picture by Peter Hardin 241122PHE003

Olivia Earl will be looking to continue her golden week when Tamworth hosts the Little Athletics NSW New England Zone Championships this weekend.

