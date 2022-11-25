Olivia Earl will be looking to continue her golden week when Tamworth hosts the Little Athletics NSW New England Zone Championships this weekend.
It will be a big two days at the Tamworth Regional Athletics Centre as athletes from clubs across the region compete in what will be the first zone carnival for three years, after being cancelled the last two due to COVID.
"It will be good to see a lot of the kids that don't get the opportunity to participate at sort of higher representative levels get out there and get some experience competing against kids from other clubs," Tamworth Athletics and Little Athletics Club coach Jay Stone said.
Earl, who will compete in the javelin, is coming off winning two gold medals at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.
Battling very humid and hot conditions in Brisbane, she threw her way to gold in the 12yrs girls multi-class discus and shot put, throwing 7.50m in the latter after improving another 2m on what she threw to win the discus at the state championships just a couple of weeks before.
It was her second success at the nationals this year after taking out the under-15s multi-class discus at the national championships in April.
The zone carnival will serve as a qualifier for the Region 1 Championships, which will be held in Tamworth on February 4 and 5.
The competition on the track gets underway at 9am both Saturday and Sunday, and in the field at 8am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.
