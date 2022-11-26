The Northern Daily Leader
Csaba Somogyi accused of Manilla fatal crash near Borah Creek lodges bid to travel overseas before Tamworth trial

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 26 2022 - 5:00pm
Csaba Somogyi was due to appear in Tamworth District Court on Friday morning with his solicitor for an application to change his bail. Picture from file

A CHARITY rally driver accused of causing a crash which killed his passenger near Tamworth has lodged a bid to travel overseas before his trial.

Local News

