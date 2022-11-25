TRADIES and the general public alike were invited to the return of the city's biggest trade event.
For the first time since the pandemic, 30 suppliers put up a stall, pulled up a chair at Tamworth Building Supplies, and offered information about the industry.
The event allowed the innovations of the last three years to finally have their time to shine.
COVID caused supply issues and kept the industry apart.
But being an essential service meant there weren't too many other effects, Tamworth Building Supplies manager Steven Brazel said.
Mr Brazel was pleased to put on the event, and celebrate moving through the issues caused by the pandemic.
"The supply issues aren't actually a big problem at the moment for our industry," he said.
"It's actually fairly stable now, so there's actually a bit of a glut of timber and things like that."
But trade and construction is not free of challenges.
Floods ravaging the state in recent weeks have slowed many facets of the trade industry.
Extreme weather has held up the process of getting materials out west, and to Narrabri.
"You just can't get there," Mr Brazel said.
"Wherever it's flood affected, it is hard for us to get gear to them."
Usually tradespeople spend the lead up to Christmas "running around".
"It usually is a madhouse leading up to Christmas," Mr Brazel said.
"Because everyone wants to get into their new house, or finish a renovation."
But this year is slightly different, with homeowners feeling the sting of interest rate rises, he said.
One of the stall-holders, Hyne Timber, visited the fair day to raise awareness for its new product range, NSW sales manager Richard Dawson said.
COVID put a strain on the sawn timber producer's staff numbers.
But the biggest issue for the company remains the black summer bushfires of 2020 in northern Australia.
It will take a decade or more for the forestation to bounce back, he said.
"We're still working through those numbers, and pulling timber from other areas of NSW for service as normal," he said.
For Corinthian Doors, things are going smoothly, sales rep Tim Hinchey said.
"Now that COVID's taken a backseat, supply's come back to normal," he said.
The door manufacturers were present at the fair to "meet the guys on the ground".
"It's always good to actually meet the people that we're selling our product to," he said.
