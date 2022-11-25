The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Building Supplies threw its first trade fair since the pandemic

By Eva Baxter
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
TRADIES and the general public alike were invited to the return of the city's biggest trade event.

