A Tamworth woman is officially Australia's Most Outstanding Support Worker following the Australian Disability Services Awards on the Gold Coast.
Day in, day out Sharon Moore devotes herself to improving quality of life for people who can't perform the basic tasks that many take for granted.
Ms Moore was nominated by one of her clients, but the award came as a complete surprise.
"Just ending up as a finalist was more than I would ever have expected, but to win it is overwhelming," she said.
"I don't think I do anything differently to anybody else, but I don't know, maybe I do."
Perhaps one of the reasons for her success, is her attitude.
Ms Moore said she thinks of her clients as being just the same as anybody else, and deserving of equal respect.
"Treating them like human beings, with respect and dignity. And there's a little bit of love that goes into it as well," she said.
"There's got to be, to do the job."
It's an approach that is all the more important when the client is affected by something which can't necessarily be fixed, according to Ms Moore.
"It is stressful from time to time when the client is going through something that you can't change for them," she said.
"I want one of my clients to be able to walk the way she wants to walk, but I have no control over that.
"I just have to accept that it is what it is and do my absolute best to make that client's life as easy to deal with as I possibly can," she said.
Ms Moore cares for eight to nine clients throughout the year, providing personal care.
"I assist with activities of daily living like cooking meals, showering, cleaning homes, toilet needs, all that sort of stuff," she said.
And she said she couldn't have done it without the support of the team at Sunnyfield Disability Services.
"It's an absolute honour to receive the award, but the reality of it is I couldn't have without the rest of the team," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
