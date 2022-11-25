MOREE is set to welcome the return of its water slide with upgrades to sporting facilities worth $777,778 from a NSW government grant.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was joined by Mayor Mark Johnson for the announcement of the funding at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre, which will receive $350,000 to repair and re-open the mothballed water slide and water slide tower.
"The giant water slide has been out of action for almost two years now due to damage and corrosion of the slide tower, so the news that the slide will be repaired and back in action is really welcome news for the community," Mr Marshall said.
"The water slide was easily the most popular feature of the MAAC, especially for local youngsters, and council is hoping all the required work can be completed ahead of the Christmas school holidays, which would be brilliant.
"This is just the latest funding for council to improve the MAAC, on the back of just over $6 million provided previously for the new 50-metre pool and associated amenities."
Mr Marshall said $127,778 would also be spent upgrading the existing canteen, changeroom, storage and toilet facilities at the Ron Harborne Sporting Precinct.
"Ron Harborne is the home of Moree sport with cricket, netball, soccer and athletics just some of the codes utilising the precinct and sharing facilities," Mr Marshall said.
"Upgrading the shared amenities and kiosk will be a huge boost for all sporting codes and make playing sport even more enjoyable for participants."
The remaining $300,000 will be used by Council to expand the scope of the $2.4 million upgrade of the Moree Civic Precinct, currently underway, to include a new stage and some audio visual equipment.
"Built in 1923, the Moree Civic Precinct comprises the Memorial Hall, the Banquet Hall and the Moree Community Library," Mr Marshall said.
"The facility, while grand, lacks the modern facilities required to meet the needs of local theatrical and dance groups, visiting stage shows, schools and community organisations.
This additional funding will be the 'cherry on top' for the current upgrade project, allowing council to complete the whole renovations, leaving nothing out."
Cr Johnson welcomed the funding boost and said it would allow council to undertake the essential upgrades immediately, rather than holding off until sufficient funds were found.
"This is a wonderful bonus that we weren't budgeting for, especially as we lead into the festive season," Cr Johnson said.
"Fixing up the water slide will be a big bonus for the younger people in the community and we're really looking forward to getting it up and running again.
"I'm pleased to say that work on the slide will begin next week, so we can get that operational again as soon as possible.
"A big thank you to the State Government for providing Moree with this funding to allow us to proceed with these longstanding community projects."
