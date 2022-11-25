The Northern Daily Leader
Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre receives $350,000 to repair and re-open mothballed water slide and water slide tower

By Newsroom
November 26 2022 - 10:00am
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Moree mayor Mark Johnson at the soon-to-be repaired and re-opened Moree water slide. Picture supplied

MOREE is set to welcome the return of its water slide with upgrades to sporting facilities worth $777,778 from a NSW government grant.

