THE resources regulator has launched an official investigation into a quarry operated by Tamworth Regional Council after an accident that injured three teenagers.
The NSW Resources Regulator announced its official probe this week after one of the teenagers suffered serious internal injuries when she was pinned under the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) when it lost control and rolled at Bective, on the edge of Tamworth.
The rollover occurred on October 29 at the Mills Gravel Quarry off Soldiers Settlement Road.
The hard rock quarry is operated by council, who uses a contractor to crush excavated materials at the site.
Council does not own the land but is the mine operator, and it is separated from neighbouring farmland by fencing.
READ ALSO:
According to preliminary investigations, at the time of the rollover "there were at least two openings in the fence between the farm and quarry that permitted access".
The NSW Resources Regulator said the investigation had been launched to determine what caused the rollover and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The regulator said as part of its investigation, it will examine the "arrangements for access and security of the quarry" and whether those "presented any risks to health and safety".
The regulator said the mine operator, landowner and the contractor "are co-operating with the investigation".
Three teenagers were riding in an ATV and accessed the quarry on the afternoon of October 29.
"It is believed that access to the quarry was gained through one of the open access points to the quarry," the regulator said in a statement.
Investigators said the ATV rolled after travelling up a steep embankment, and at least one of the occupants was trapped underneath.
One suffered serious internal injuries and was flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious condition.
Two other occupants were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital suffering minor injuries.
Police, paramedics, and fire crews were all deployed to the site along with the rescue chopper.
The regulator said a full report would be published when the investigation concludes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.