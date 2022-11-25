The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

NSW Resources Regulator investigating Tamworth Regional Council after ATV rollover at quarry in Bective

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 26 2022 - 5:00am
THE resources regulator has launched an official investigation into a quarry operated by Tamworth Regional Council after an accident that injured three teenagers.

