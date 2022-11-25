The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth BJP Physie Club to send record 18 dancers to junior nationals in Sydney

November 25 2022 - 8:00pm
Tamworth BJP Physie Club members who qualified for the junior nationals: front row (L-R): Alexis Bartlett, Layla Bevan, Callie Bolton, Sofia Yeo, Abbie Porter & Lucy Shaw. Middle row (L-R): Ruby Hartigan, Nellie Starr, Bethany Bolton, Indianna Porter, Clancy-Rose Bates, Clara Bunnemeyer & Layla Sumner. Back row (L-R): Lily Jones, Isabella Porter, Ruby Hansen, Heather Dewhurst, Lara Coombes, Miley Smith.

Tamworth BJP Physical Culture members will be on show at the pinnacle event of the junior physie year.

