Tamworth BJP Physical Culture members will be on show at the pinnacle event of the junior physie year.
A history-making 18 members of the club will travel to Sydney to compete at the junior national finals on Sunday.
The impressive number of qualifiers will compete against other placegetters in their respective age groups from across Australia.
The competitors gained the chance to perform at the titles by placing at the recent New England zone competition hosted by the Tamworth club in October.
The Tamworth club secured 20 placings in the junior divisions, with two five-year-olds having to wait another year until they can contest the national finals.
The club has national representatives in age groups from six years through to 13 years, a significant accomplishment from the students.
The performers will showcase their technique and talent in a variety of choreographed contemporary dances, designed to be performed with strength, grace, flexibility and confidence.
The dancers have continued to work hard at weekly lessons since in order to ensure that they are performance-ready for the grand event at the Quay Centre at Homebush on Sunday.
Physie teachers Holly Bolton, Taylor Johnston, Tracy Johnston and Tara Bartlett have prepared the girls for their competition, and are confident that they will enjoy all the nationals experience has to offer.
Overall, 2022 has been a fantastic year for the Tamworth BJP Physie Club and it looks forward to adding to these achievements in 2023.
If you are looking for a fun dance sport that improves health, fitness and wellbeing, contact Tamworth BJP Physie on Facebook or email tamworthphysie@hotmail.com for further information.
