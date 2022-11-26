SOCIAL change comes from grassroots movements, Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action member Helen Cameron believes.
"It's about people power, and the community coming together and saying that we are concerned, we do support action," she told the Leader.
Changes to weather and climate extremes are happening at an increased pace across Australia, a biannual climate report released this week said.
An increase in extreme heat events, heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea level rise was outlined in the State of the Climate report by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology.
Australia's climate has warmed, on average, by 1.47 degrees since 1910, the report said.
Overall rainfall declined between April and October across southern Australia in recent decades, but in northern Australia, rainfall has increased since the 1970s, the report said.
These heavy rainfall events are expected to become more intense, and the number of heavy rainfall events in short periods is expected to grow in the near future.
The report has affirmed the changes people have been aware of for some time, Ms Cameron said.
"It's pretty hard to ignore the fact that humans living on this planet are having an impact and worsening these weather events that we are seeing," she said.
"They're becoming more extreme, and they're becoming harder to deal with, and more frequent.
"The urgency for action has never been more pressing."
Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action are participating in a duty of care campaign running for the national month of action throughout November.
The campaign aims to increase knowledge on climate change, and empower parents and families to educate themselves on the climate crisis, and raise awareness on solutions.
"We are calling on all levels of government to heed these calls and take serious action to safeguard our futures, particularly that of our children," she said.
Part of the duty of care campaign will send letters to environment minister Tanya Plibersek, "for her to consider the impacts of climate harm to all living things when she is approving new and expanding fossil fuel projects, and also to strengthen our environmental laws".
They will be hand delivered to her directly by the end of the month.
Ms Cameron's journey to becoming a climate advocate began with sustainability. She prohibited plastics and toxic chemicals in her household.
She also has two young children.
"When you have people in your care, you want the best for them," she said.
