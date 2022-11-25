The Northern Daily Leader

Adriana Konjarski out, Ash Brodigan racing the clock as Newcastle Jets eye Western Sydney Wanderers in round two of 2022-23 A-League Wome Tamworth

By Renee Valentine
November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Adriana Konjarski will be sidelined for this weekend at least after sustaining mild ligament damage in her right ankle against Brisbane on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Adriana Konjarski has been ruled out of the Jets' round-two clash with Western Sydney in Tamworth on Saturday while Ash Brodigan will be given more time to see if she can take part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.