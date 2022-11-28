The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Council needs to provide more shade when it's approving designs for public facilities

By Letters
November 29 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's hot enough on the track, but some residents are calling for more shade for spectators as well.

Are TRC shady councillors?

I have just spent several days at the Athletics grounds near AELEC with visitors from around the North and North West. The facilities in the sports precinct are wonderful, however there is an absolute scarcity of any form of shade provided by council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.