The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Regional Council proceeds with request to IPART following community submissions over SRV increase

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council forges ahead with whopping rate hike request

Local landholder Tim Rogers says a farmer owning property in Ebor could be hit with a whopping $30k bill if the Armidale Regional Council's rate rise goes ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.