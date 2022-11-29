WEATHER has been wreaking "havoc" on the construction industry while people in the city try to get their odd jobs sorted by Christmas.
Some people will "fall off the face of the earth" if their renovation jobs aren't completed by the holiday, Kareela Constructions director Craig Martin said.
"Everyone starts getting unrealistic," he said.
"They've got to have their Christmas dinner inside the renovation."
READ MORE:
He's gotten enquiries just this month for jobs people want finished by mid-December. Those should have been brought to him in June, he said.
"If you don't book the trades in six, or seven, eight weeks in advance, you won't get them," he said.
Among the pressures facing the industry in the holiday season, is the recent wild weather.
"It's a real juggling act with the weather, materials, and just the amount of work," he said.
He's been struggling to get concrete down for weeks due to wet weather.
The wet weather means concrete can't be poured and holes can't be dug.
Calala Road in Tamworth was closed due to floodwaters, and Mr Martin had to pack up a job and get to the other side before he got trapped.
A job in Narrabri became impossible to get to because of flooding in Gunnedah.
"The ground was too wet to put any machinery on without getting bogged," he said.
"We just got to wait for it to dry out again.
"Weather really plays havoc with us."
Power tools also can't be used in damp conditions, or they will rust.
"With all the wet weather we've got to keep a couple of days undercover work up your sleeve the whole time," he said.
"Otherwise you're paying wages to guys who are sitting at home watching telly.
"Can't do that for too long and stay in business."
It's always busy before Christmas, Gawthorne Builders owner Tom Gawthorne said.
"People want their jobs done before everything shuts down," he said.
"When holiday time comes around, they got their new deck, or new bathroom or whatnot.
"Or a new house completed, so they can move in before the end of the year."
For those that have left it too late to renovate the kitchen before the family visits this year, Mr Gawthorne is already booking in jobs for the end of 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.