Absolutely drenched in mud and muck, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School students completed a gruelling obstacle course on Thursday.
Some of the more outgoing participants dove straight under walls of tyres, emerging completely brown before clawing their way under wooden frames.
For some brief respite from the mud they also clambered over nets and high obstacles.
Principal Clint Gallagher said the event was "a highly anticipated event for our students and the school."
"Farrer has some spectacular areas that are perfect for such an event," he said.
The whole course stretches for eight kilometres around the school's grounds, which will be open over the weekend for a series of Viking themed runs as part of the Suck It Up Buttercup challenge.
Despite potential impaired vision due to the mud, participants are unlikely to lose their way with the course now thoroughly carved out.
Mr Gallagher it's been a while since the students have been able to participate in such an event, due to COVID-19.
"Now we have the opportunity to get back into motivating, team building activities like the Suck It Up Buttercup Obstacle Race, where every student can participate," he said.
"Farrer students love a challenge and enjoy the comradery such events generate."
More information on the events can be found on the Centaur Outdoor Events site.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
