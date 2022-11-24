The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School hosts mud run, Viking themed obstacle course over the weekend

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun in the mud on the ground of Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Absolutely drenched in mud and muck, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School students completed a gruelling obstacle course on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.