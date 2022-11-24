The air is electric, with stealthily, silent planes set to grace the skies of Tamworth by 2024.
The arrival of the emerging technology could be a gamechanger for regional areas, moving smaller loads and fewer passengers without the cost of fuel.
According to Secretary of Transport for NSW Rob Sharp, "it has the opportunity to really change the way people connect across regional NSW."
"There'll be economic benefits off the back of this" he said.
"We can see agriculture, tourism, healthcare, and emergency management really being a recipient of this.
"It's important to note that we chose Tamworth because of its rich history, and the real opportunities that will come in the future with this emerging technology for regional NSW."
However, the size of the aircraft the technology can be used in at first, will be very limited.
Nonetheless, Mr Sharp said they'll be putting smaller planes to good use.
READ ALSO
"They can actually take off and land on smaller airstrips into centres like Tamworth," he said.
The planes will also be less disruptive for anyone living near the airport.
"You have the opportunity for quieter arrivals and departures, and effectively have it on demand," Mr Sharp said.
"It's almost like a taxi service in many ways and it will be more affordable.
"The running costs are much lower ... you're not paying for expensive aviation fuel."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, said the region is a great place to trial the idea.
"There is a huge opportunity into the future for electric aviation," he said.
"In particular in the bush, where we can connect smaller communities with smaller electric planes, and back to larger regional centres."
As the minister responsible for freight, Mr Farraway said the technology is being positioned to provide benefits for moving resources around the state.
"There is an increase in the movement of freight by air and also the opportunity to move our freight quicker out of regional NSW," he said.
"In particular for niche markets that produce certain goods and commodities that could be moved by air in small electric aircraft to larger centres."
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said it's very fitting the technology will be launched from the Tamworth Regional Airport, given its innovative history.
"We have been at the forefront of a lot of technologies here in the past," he said.
"And it's great to think we'll be a part of that into the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.