The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Electric aircraft to launch from Tamworth in 2024, planes to transport small freight, some passengers

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Farraway, Kevin Anderson, Russell Webb, and Rob Sharp at Tamworth Regional Airport. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The air is electric, with stealthily, silent planes set to grace the skies of Tamworth by 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.